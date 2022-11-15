SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in Friday’s fatal three-vehicle crash have been identified.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius.

The pickup driver lost control. The pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.

70-year-old Henry Jackson III of Pierre, who was driving the Ford pickup, and 34-year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner, the Dodge pickup driver, both died as a result of their injuries.

Their seatbelt use remains under investigation.

The two occupants of the Prius were not injured.

The crash closed parts of I-90 for a short period Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.