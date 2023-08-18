MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The 3 people killed in a crash Monday afternoon 13 miles west of Sioux Falls have been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a Ram 3500 was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 382. The Ram sideswiped multiple vehicles before crossing into the eastbound lane and crashing head-on into an RV. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Ram, 32-year-old Oday Qabsees, of Oakdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver and the passenger in the RV, 58-year-old Stephen Hudson and 60-year-old Brenda Hudson, of Grand Bay, Alabama, were also killed in the crash.

Both lanes of traffic on I-90 in the vicinity of the crash scene were temporarily closed down and rerouted to alternate routes.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.