NEW EFFINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Names have been released of the people involved in the truck/golf cart crash that happened in Roberts County last week.

19-year-old Luciel Kohl of Canton died while driving a golf cart on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Kohl was driving a Harley Davidson golf cart westbound on SD Highway 127, near mile marker 233. The cart crossed the center line and collided with a 2010 Ford F150 pickup that was driving eastbound. Kohl died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

James Frederick Konsor, the 70-year-old driver and his 69-year-old passenger, Kathleen Marie Konsor, both of Sisseton, were not injured. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The SDHP is continuing and investigation into the crash.