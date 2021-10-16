Name released in Haakon County crash

HAAKON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of the man that died in an October 11 fatal crash in Haakon County.

50-year-old Sheldon Mead of Belle Fourche was travelling north on 212th Avenue northeast of Philip when he attempted to turn east, colliding with a southbound vehicle. Mead was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two male passengers of the northbound vehicle suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. Neither of the occupants of the southbound vehicle were injured.

None of the people involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt.

