20-year-old Sioux Falls man identified from Valentine’s Day fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Speed was a factor in Friday’s deadly crash in central Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls police confirmed Tuesday.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue. A Volkswagen and a BMW were both heading north on Minnesota Avenue when they collided with a Ford Escape at the intersection. According to witnesses, both of the cars on Minnesota Avenue were racing and traveling at a high rate of speed.

Jaren Fountain, 20, of Sioux Falls, was driving the Volkswagen, which veered to the west and struck a pole. Fountain was pronounced dead at the scene. There was a 20-year-old Sioux Falls woman passenger in the Volkswagen who went to the hospital.

Jaren Fountain.

The BMW went to the east and hit part of the Kaladi’s building. The driver was a 20-year-old Sioux Falls man and went to the hospital.

A 20-year-old Madison woman was the driver of the Ford Escape. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Clemens did not have an update on the conditions of the other people hurt but added they are facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still early in the investigation and no charges have been filed.

Clemens said police are still awaiting results if alcohol played a factor. The intersection was closed for six hours, crews had to clean a large debris field. Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.