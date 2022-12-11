HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in Wednesday’s pickup vs. train crash have been identified.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue, when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing.

The pickup collided with the southbound BNSF train.

Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, of Harrisburg, were passengers in the pickup. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The operator of the train was not injured.

Seatbelt use is still under investigation, and according to a press release, charges are pending against the pickup driver.