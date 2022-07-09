CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the names of the two men killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.

73-year-old David Struckman-Johnson, of Vermillion, was driving the Subaru. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Struckman-Johnson was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 29-year-old Charles Selwyn of Sioux Falls, he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

His seatbelt use is currently under investigation.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.