WALLACE, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen woman has been identified as the person who died in Monday’s early morning two-vehicle crash near Wallace, S.D.

Dezirae Bohn, 24, was driving a 2017 Ford pickup westbound on S.D. Highway 20.

Bohn failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2020 International semi northbound on S.D. Highway 25, driven by a 65-year-old man, according to the Highway Patrol.

Bohn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Randy Kozak of Yankton, the 65-year-old semi-driver, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Watertown hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.