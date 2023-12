LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lead, SD man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday evening in a car vs. pedestrian crash in Deadwood, SD.

According to the Department of Transportation, a vehicle was traveling west toward Deadwood when it passed through an intersection and struck and killed 38-year-old Brandon Pressley.

Officials say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Charges are pending against the 26-year-old driver.