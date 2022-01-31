SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two 17-year-old boys involved in a fatal crash east of Parkston Thursday night have been released.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says William Spader, of Parkston, was driving a car when he swerved to miss a deer. Spader lost control of the car, went into the ditch, hit a tree and rolled.

Kyle Hohn, 17, of Letcher, was a passenger and died in the crash. Hohn was not wearing a seat belt.

Spader received minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt. Officials say charges are pending against Spader.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.