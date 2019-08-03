Names released in fatal Miner County Crash

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — The names involved in a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash near Howard have been released. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Keegan Werkmeister, 25, of Canova, was killed when a car hit him on his motorcycle on Highway 34. Werkmeister was westbound when a car took a left onto Highway 34 hit him. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday. 

Werkmeister was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls. He died on Friday. 

The 16-year-old driver of the car, Joy McBride, of Issaquah, Wis., has charges pending. 

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

