MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We now know the names of the people involved in car crash near Sturgis Monday morning.

29-year-old Ethan Reasy was killed when his car crossed the center line and was hit by a semi.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The semi was driven by 56-year-old Vernon Kuntz, who suffered minor injuries.

Reports say Kuntz was wearing his seatbelt. The investigation is still ongoing.