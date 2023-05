MINER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The 66-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Epiphany last week has been identified.

South Dakota’s highway patrol says Lenny Zens, from Canova, was driving a Dixon lawnmower on Highway 25 when he was rear-ended by a GMC Yukon.

Zens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the Yukon was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.