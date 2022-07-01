SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against a 42-year-old man after a fatal crash involving two pickup trucks early Sunday morning in Gregory County.

Authorities say the crash happened at 2:41 a.m. June 26 on U.S. Highway 18 three miles east of St. Charles when one pickup truck pulled a U-turn and collided with the other pickup. Both vehicles were heading west on U.S. Highway 18 before the U-turn.

Susan Bell, a 55-year-old Winner woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bell was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 42-year-old Winner man was driving the other pickup. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt and charges are pending against him.

In the pickup truck with were a 34-year-old person from Winner, a 33-year-old from Winner and 31-year-old of Ideal.

Two women were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, while the other man suffered minor injuries.

The crash investigation is still underway by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.