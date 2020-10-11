Names released in fatal crash near Wall Lake

WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the names of the two men who were involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls on Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety says Charles Puthoff, 59, was heading east in a pickup with a trailer on South Dakota Highway 42 when it collided with a westbound pickup. The driver of the second vehicle was 24-year-old Michael Williams.

Officials say after the crash, the vehicles started on fire. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The use of seat belts is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.