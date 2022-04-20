SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The names of the drivers in a fatal crash near Lennox have been released.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says 44-year-old James Miles has charges pending against him after his eastbound car crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound pickup truck driven by 66-year-old Bruce Hartman.

Hartman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died on Sunday after being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Miles was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries from the crash.

Miles was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail on Sunday night. According to the jail website, he was being held on DUI and vehicular homicide charges. Miles was released Monday.

The City of Worthing website lists James Miles as the contact for its Worthing Community Fire Department. When contacted by KELOLAND News, a city official told KELOLAND News there was no comment about if Miles was serving as the contact for the fire department.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.