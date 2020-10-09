Names released in fatal crash involving three people

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have released the names of the three men who died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Sturgis.

A spokesman with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the three people who died were all men. The driver, 21-year-old Jaden Olson of Rapid City, was driving a 2015 Maserati Ghibli when it rear-ended a semi-truck and trailer. The driver and the passengers, Titus Ironshield, 55, of Rapid City and Thomas Jackson, 22, of Spearfish were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 77-year-old man driving the semi-truck and a 74-year-old woman passenger were not injured in the crash. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating.

