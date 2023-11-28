MELLETTE, S.D. (KELO) — A 68-year-old Glenham, South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died in a crash that happened Thursday, November 23rd at 9 p.m.

A 2011 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on SD Hwy. 20 five miles east of Millette, when it entered the south ditch and struck an approach. The driver, Wendell Leigh Vankley was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital Thursday evening. Wendell died Friday morning from injuries sustained in the crash.

Passenger 34-year-old Logan Vankley, also of Glenham, received serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.