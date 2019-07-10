Names released in fatal Campbell County crash; charges pending

HERREID, S.D. (KELO) — A Mound City man has been identified as the person who died in a car vs. semi truck crash on Highway 83 in Campbell County on July 2.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Ernest Fjeldheim, 82, died when a northbound semi truck and trailer was trying to pass a second vehicle and crashed into his car in the southbound lane.

Fjeldheim was not wearing a seat belt and suffered life threatening injuries. He died in the hospital on July 4 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Asmerom Gebreselassie, 36, of Fargo, North Dakota, was the driver of the semi and charges are pending against him.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

