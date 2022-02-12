HURON, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in Tuesday afternoon’s fatal three-vehicle crash north of Huron.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevy Silverado pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on 202nd Avenue. The driver of the pickup failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with South Dakota Highway 37.

The pickup and trailer collided with a Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling southbound on Highway 37. The Grand Prix was pushed into the northbound lane where it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 pickup which was northbound on Highway 37

According to a press release, Justice Larvie, the 20-year-old passenger of the Grand Prix, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Grand Prix, 20-year-old Altena Jones, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening issues.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Nicole Weibe, 25.

Both Weibe and the other pickup driver Haley Hoelzel, 32, suffered minor injuries.

Seat belt use is still under investigation.