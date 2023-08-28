SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Names have been released from a deadly tractor vs. car crash in rural Lincoln County Friday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced 74-year-old Thomas Erickson was killed when a tractor collided with his car at the intersection of 472nd Avenue and 288th Street, nine miles north of Beresford.

Officials say a 2023 John Deere tractor pulling a silage trailer was eastbound on 288th Street and entered the intersection of 472nd Ave, colliding with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse. The Lacrosse came to rest east of the intersection and caught fire, while the tractor-trailer rolled and the driver of the tractor was ejected.

Officials said 288th Street is controlled by a stop sign at the intersection of 472nd Avenue.

The 26-year-old driver of the tractor is from Calumet, Iowa. He suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said Erickson was pronounced dead at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.