Names released in deadly four-vehicle crash north of Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of the 29-year-old man who died in the four-vehicle crash on Wednesday, October 30.

According to authorities, a semi driven by a 29-year-old Moville, Iowa, man was traveling southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle lost a tire.

The tire and rim landed in the passing lane of the northbound lanes where it was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 31-year-old Beresford man.

The impact caused the pickup driver to lose control; the vehicle crossed the median went into the southbound lanes. The pickup hit a van, driven by 29-year-old Brenton Johnson, that was traveling southbound. The van entered the median and rolled into the northbound lanes.

Johnson was thrown from the vehicle onto the northbound lanes. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fourth vehicle involved was a Chevy pickup, driven by a 61-year-old Centerville man. It swerved to miss the van.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man who was a passenger in the van received serious non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 31-year-old man driving the Dodge pickup received minor injuries.

The drivers of the semi-truck and Chevy pickup were not hurt.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 29 were closed for almost three hours and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane for three hours.