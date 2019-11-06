Names released in crash that left three people dead south of Scotland

Authorities have released the names of the three people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday south of Scotland.

According to the authorities a car was heading west at the intersection of S.D. Highway 46 and 25 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle collided with a southbound pickup that didn’t have a stop sign. All three fatalities were occupants in the car.

10-year-old Aileen Marsharl, and 64-year-old Purcell Provost, of Sioux Falls were pronounced dead at the scene.

72-year-old William Petershagen, of Sioux Falls, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died on Sunday.

The 26-year-old driver of the pickup received minor injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.