Names released in crash that left three people dead south of Scotland

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

Authorities have released the names of the three people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday south of Scotland.

According to the authorities a car was heading west at the intersection of S.D. Highway 46 and 25 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle collided with a southbound pickup that didn’t have a stop sign. All three fatalities were occupants in the car.

10-year-old Aileen Marsharl, and 64-year-old Purcell Provost, of Sioux Falls were pronounced dead at the scene.

72-year-old William Petershagen, of Sioux Falls, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died on Sunday.

The 26-year-old driver of the pickup received minor injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests