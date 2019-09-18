Names released in crash that killed three people in Sanborn County

The three people killed in a crash Saturday night east of Woonsocket have been identified.

Authorities say an Oldsmobile Alero was going east on Highway 34 preparing to turn north onto Highway 37 when it collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound.

The Alero spun around and crashed into a Chevy Impala that was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 37. All three juvenile passengers of the Alero were pronounced dead at the scene.

The people killed have been identified as 15-year-old Jordan Klich, 15-year-old Kristian Kesary, and 14-year-old Dylan Klich.