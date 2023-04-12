FLORENCE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in a crash Friday afternoon east of Florence.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when it crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane and collided with a GMC Acadia.

Both drivers, 49-year-old Andy York of Watertown and 82-year-old Kathryn Asfeld of Florence, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.