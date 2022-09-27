BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old Box Elder man has been identified from a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 21.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Derek Vice was pronounced dead at the scene after his car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a pickup truck on Country Road inside city limits.

A 31-year-old Rapid City man suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. A 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were also in the man’s pickup truck and suffered minor injuries. All three were sent to a Rapid City hospital.

All four people in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.