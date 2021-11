WOLSEY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the names of the three people that died in a Saturday afternoon crash near Wolsey.

40-year-old Bradley McGillvrey of Wolsey was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Highway 14 when it crossed over the center line, colliding with an eastbound Toyota Rav4. 55-year-old Deanna Andru and 78-year-old Carol Andru of Wessington were the passengers in the Rav4.

All three people were wearing seatbelts and pronounced dead at the scene.