RELIANCE, S.D. (KELO) — A 70-year-old Indianapolis man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday, August 15th.

Kenneth Cleveland died in the crash that happened six miles west of Reliance.

A 2019 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer blew a tire while in the driving lane on I-90 near mile marker 242 shortly after 7:00 p.m. The driver, 48-year old Marcelo Ocana Martinez, of Mexico, was slowing down to pull over on the shoulder.

Cleveland was driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander in the same lane and struck the trailer of the semi. Cleveland sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Martinez was not injured and he was wearing a seatbelt.

SDHP is investigating the crash.