SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have provided an update on two crashes that happened Saturday morning and afternoon.

Byron Leroy Hedges, jr., a Sioux Falls man, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at 8th Street and North Covell Avenue.

Hedges Jr., was 40 years old when he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Alfred Demouchette was found dead at the scene after crashing into the quarry in the area of West Madison Street and North Lyons Boulevard Saturday morning.

Sioux Falls police are still investigating and waiting on an autopsy report to provide clarity on either crash.