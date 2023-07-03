BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have released the names of two people killed in separate crashes late last month.

The highway patrol says 55-year-old Darryl Hanisch of Aberdeen died last Tuesday when the pickup he was driving rolled northwest of Aberdeen.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

64-year-old Karen Schliesman of Watertown died in a 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake on Friday, June 23rd.

The highway patrol says the pickup Schliesman was driving collided with the rear trailer tire of a semi and her vehicle ended up in a slough.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation.