Names released from Turner County fatal crash

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — A 75-year-old Viborg woman has been identified as the person killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night near Viborg.

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety say Mary Nelson died after being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The crash happened near the intersection of 298th Street and 459th Avenue when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled after entering the ditch.

Warren Nelson, 75, has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Both Mary and Warren were not wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.