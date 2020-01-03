Names released from Tuesday’s I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the names of the two people involved in Tuesday’s deadly crash just north of Sioux Falls on Interstate 29.

Authorities said 30-year-old Joshua Windson died when his SUV went of the road, crossed the median and into southbound traffic. A pickup truck driven by Justin Sebert, 30, of Brookings, collide with it and both vehicles went into the west ditch.

Windsor, who recently moved to South Dakota from New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Windsor’s family. On Wednesday, Windsor’s sister told KELOLAND News Josh was not used to driving in wintry conditions. She also said his life insurance plan did not start until Jan. 1.

Sebert had minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.