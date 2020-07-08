Names released from Sunday’s fatal crash on I-29 near Tea

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The names have been released from Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 29 near Tea.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Denton Schoenbaum, 54, of Rockwell City, Iowa died from his injuries when his motorcycle’s rear tire blew out and he lost control. Julie Green-Woltman, 46, of Manson, Iowa has serious but non-life threatening injuries from the crash. Both people were thrown from the motorcycle, which was also pulling a trailer.

Neither were wearing a helmet.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.