Names released from Sunday fatal crash near Rowena

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old Rapid City woman was killed in a rollover crash near Rowena on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said Autumn Dimit was driving an SUV eastbound on S.D. Highway 42 when it left the roadway and rolled. She was pronounced dead at the scene

Two passengers were also thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Tia Laroche, 26, of Fort Pierre, and Zachary Ziegler, 34, of Fort Thompson, were both taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

None of the three people were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.