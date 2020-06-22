Names released from Potter County fatal crash

GETTYSBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old Rapid City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 212 in Potter County Thursday night.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Josephy Skye was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Skye was the passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Mariah LeBeau. LeBeau is facing life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the westbound car driven by LeBeau lost control when trying to enter a right turning lane and collided with an eastbound pickup truck around 10:27 p.m. Thursday. Calen Decker, 19, of Gettysburg, was driving the truck and had no injuries. Decker was wearing a seat belt.

Skye and LeBeau were both not wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending for both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.