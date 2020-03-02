Names released from fatal Deuel County crash

TORONTO, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Kearney, Nebraska woman has been identified from a fatal crash Friday on Interstate 29 west of Toronto. 

Authorities with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety say Robyn Lind was killed when her car crashed into a trailer. Authorities say two dogs were running across the interstate which caused a semi truck to brake suddenly.

The driver of the semi truck was Marlen Kasemodel, 49, of Toronto. He had no injuries from the crash. 

Both vehicles were heading northbound on I-29 and both drivers were wearing seatbelts. 

The crash caused I-29 northbound to be closed for a short time. 

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

