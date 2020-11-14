Names released from fatal crash on I-229 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have released the names of the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Sioux Falls.

According to officials, a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-229 when the driver lost control. A northbound Dodge pickup that was behind the vehicle moved to the left lane, but the driver also began to lose control and the two vehicles collided.

The pickup entered the center median and rolled. The two people in the pickup, 70-year-old Bruce Fowlds and Jerald Fowlds, 72, were thrown from the vehicle. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say they were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the other vehicle received serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say charges are pending. South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.