Names released from fatal crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the names of the two men involved in a fatal crash seven miles west of Yankton Monday morning.

Authorities said 68-year-old Robert Schulte, of Tabor, was killed when his car crashed into a semi truck and trailer on South Dakota Highway 50 near the intersection with 433rd Avenue. Schulte failed to stop at the intersection stop sign and was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi truck was Thomas Thompson, 79, and he suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Thompson, a Yankton man, was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a Yankton hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.