Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 94 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 101; Active cases at 904

Names released from fatal Clark County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash-generic-highway_843574510621

CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — A 47-year-old Doland woman died in a two-vehicle fatal crash late Sunday night just east of Clark. 

The Department of Public Safety says Nancy Berendes died at a Watertown hospital from injuries sustained when her van crashed into a semi truck and trailer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and 428th Avenue. Authorities said the truck was making a left turn to head on Highway 212 when it was hit by the westbound van. 

A 15-year-old boy was also in the van and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The boy was not wearing a seatbelt. Berendes was wearing a seatbelt. 

The driver of the truck was Kianna Gause, of Norcross, GA. She was wearing a seatbelt and had no injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests