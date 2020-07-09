Names released from fatal Clark County crash

CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — A 47-year-old Doland woman died in a two-vehicle fatal crash late Sunday night just east of Clark.

The Department of Public Safety says Nancy Berendes died at a Watertown hospital from injuries sustained when her van crashed into a semi truck and trailer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and 428th Avenue. Authorities said the truck was making a left turn to head on Highway 212 when it was hit by the westbound van.

A 15-year-old boy was also in the van and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The boy was not wearing a seatbelt. Berendes was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck was Kianna Gause, of Norcross, GA. She was wearing a seatbelt and had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.