Names released from deadly crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people who died in a fiery crash on Highway 42 west of Sioux Falls have been identified by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

According to authorities, a car driven by 39-year-old Alyssa Skogen, of Sioux Falls, was eastbound on Highway 42 between 466th Avenue and 467th Avenue when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound truck. The truck caught fire shortly after the crash.

Fredrico Sammiguel, 44, of Sioux Falls, was driving the truck while David Kieffer, 57, of Sioux Falls, was riding along. Skogen, Sammiguel and Kieffer were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelt use in the truck is under investigation.

Two boys, ages 10 and 5, were in the car during the crash and were sent to a Sioux Falls hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All three people in the car were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.