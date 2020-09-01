Names released from deadly ambulance crash in Union County

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old Brunsville, Iowa woman died Saturday in an ambulance and semi-truck crash on Interstate 29 early Saturday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Tonya Bruscher was a passenger in the ambulance when the crash happened. She was not wearing a seat belt, thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 3:32 a.m. Saturday one mile south of Jefferson. The ambulance was southbound on I-29 when the driver lost control. The ambulance crossed both lanes, went into the median and into the northbound lanes where it was hit on the back end by a semi-truck and trailer. The crash caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

Jacob Smith, 22, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was the ambulance driver. He was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was sent to a Sioux City, Iowa hospital.

Bruce Muehler, 62, of Campbell, Minnesota was the semi-truck driver. He was wearing a seatbelt and had minor injuries.

Traffic on I-29 was closed for nearly eight hours.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.