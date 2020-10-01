Names released from car-pedestrian crash in Fall River County

MAVERICK JUNCTION, S.D. (KELO) — An 82-year-old Hot Springs man was killed when he was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 18 one mile west of Maverick Junction on Monday.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said Roger Klein was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at 1:18 p.m. Monday.

The driver was 72-year-old Kathryn Flock, of Buffalo Gap. Flock was driving east on Highway 18 on a crest when she saw Klein walking across the road. She attempted to avoid hitting him, but struck him with the front passenger side of the car.

Flock was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.