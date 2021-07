Names of Two ISU Students Who Drowned on Little Wall Lake Released

HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — Authorities are releasing the names of two Iowa State University students who drowned on Little Wall Lake on Sunday after their crew boat capsized.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, and Derek Nanni, 19, were on a boat with three other members of the ISU club crew team when it capsized. The other three students were able to swim to safety. Their names have not been released. Ben-David was a sophomore from Washington, D.C. majoring in accounting. Nanni was a freshman from Normal, Illinois and was majoring in chemistry.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident. There were high winds on Sunday morning and the water temperatures were still quite low despite the lake no longer being frozen over.

A fund to collect money for the ISU crew club and the families of the victims has been established. You can donate here.