Names of I-229 crash victims released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a crash off Interstate 229 last week.

According to authorities, Sean Morck, Breanne Gaffin and Kali Johnson died in a one-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sean Morck

Officials believe the 2010 Mazda3 being driven by 22-year-old Sean Morck of Sioux Falls was heading north on I-229 when it left the roadway to the right, hit a tree and caught on fire.

He and the two female passengers were both pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say one of the passengers is 18-year-old Breanne Gaffin, of Worthing. The other passenger was Kali Johnson, 16, of Canton.