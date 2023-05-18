PLANKINTON, S.D. (KELO) — The people that were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Plankinton on Saturday, May 13, have been identified.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 Saturday evening when it collided head-on with a 2024 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer traveling west.

The driver of the Crown Victoria, 17-year-old Robert Gjerdahl, of Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Crown Victoria, 29-year-old Duane McGhee Jr. of Mount Vernon was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.