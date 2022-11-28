SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What goes with snow? A name for a state snowplow.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is sponsoring its annual name the snowplow contest. The public can give 12 of the SDDOT snowplows a name through the contest.

Names can be submitted until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Submission forms are available on the SDDOT website page

SDDOT employees will vote on their favorites and 12 snowplows will be adorned with the name. Photo opportunities with the winners will also be made available and SDDOT stressed that contact information be accurate.

Past winners include Blizzard of Oz in the Aberdeen SDDOT area and Snowbegone Kenobi in the Sioux Falls SDDOT area.