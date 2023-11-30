WALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been identified as the person that died in a crash on Saturday, November 25.

26-year-old Taylor Schmieding died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash 13 miles east of Wall, S.D., according to the SD Department of Public Safety.

Schmieding was driving his 2014 Nissan Titan pickup westbound on I-90. The truck left the lane to the right, overcorrected to the left, went into the median and rolled. Schmieding was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

SD Highway Patrol is continuing an investigation into the crash.