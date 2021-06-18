Name released of 16-year-old in fatal crash near Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — The names from a deadly crash near Milbank have been released.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said 16-year-old Taden Kruse died after crashing into a semi-truck and trailer 12 miles southeast of Milbank on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of 482nd Ave. and 160th St.

Authorities say Kruse was southbound in his car when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane colliding with the semi-truck. Kruse was pronounced dead at the scene and his seat belt use was unknown.

Jared Krakow, 32, was the driver of the semi-truck. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.