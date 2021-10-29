Name released in Watertown 2-year-old death

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Watertown have released more details regarding the death of a 2-year-old child.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office says Julian Wernke was dead upon first responders arrival at 8:01 a.m. on Wednesday at 939 41st S.W. in Watertown.

Authorities say life-saving attempts were made by family members before authorities arrived. Three adult family members were at the scene and have been cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation, authorities say.

Authorities say the child’s mother, Shalyn Lacroix, had an initial appearance in court for a prior child neglect case one day before Wernke’s death. Lacroix entered a not guilty plea.

Lacroix is not facing any charges from the death of Wernke at this time.

Authorities said another child lives at the home and Child Protection Services has found a temporary home for the child because of dangerous and hazardous living conditions.

The investigation is on-going.