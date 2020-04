CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) – A Chancellor man has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash south of Chancellor Wednesday morning.

A pickup was heading north on 461st Avenue when it left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, 56-year-old Tony Kenyon, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other occupants in the pickup.